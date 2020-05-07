 StarHub profit tumbles on Covid-19 mobile hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub profit tumbles on Covid-19 mobile hit

07 MAY 2020

Singapore operator StarHub recorded sharp declines in profit and mobile revenue in the first quarter, as measures to control the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak slowed subscriber growth, roaming usage and equipment sales.

CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos said its Q1 results reflect the impact of the pandemic and the early softening of the economic environment: “With border controls and movement restrictions, roaming and prepaid revenues have significantly reduced.”

Net profit dropped 25.7 per cent year-on-year to SGD40.2 million ($28.3 million). Revenue fell 15.2 per cent to SDG506.2 million due to double-digit declines in its mobile, pay-TV and broadband units; while the enterprise business grew 13.9 per cent after cybersecurity services revenue more than doubled.

Mobile revenue declined 15 per cent to SGD163.5 million, hit by increased price competition resulting in declines in post-paid and prepaid ARPU, lower roaming and prepaid additions. Equipment sales dropped 33.6 per cent to SGD101.3 million as fewer premium handsets were sold due to retail store closures and supply disruption.

Falling ARPU
Post-paid subcsribers rose 1.9 per cent to 1.47 million, while prepaid fell 11 per cent to 704,000. Post-paid ARPU fell 12.6 per cent to SGD34 and prepaid slipped 15.4 per cent to SGD11.

Average monthly data usage increase to 10.6GB from 6.3GB at end-March 2019.

Capex fell SGD10.4 million to SGD35 million, representing 6.9 per cent of total revenue.

The operator predicted the Covid-19 crisis to have a material impact on full year numbers, with revenue declines for most business segments. It withdrew its guidance for 2020, pledging to update shareholders once it has greater visibility.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT trims capex, growth targets on Covid-19 concerns

SK Telecom mobile growth fuelled by 5G

Globe Telecom cautions of Q2 revenue hit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association