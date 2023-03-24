Spark creates enterprise customer head position

Spark New Zealand divided the position of customer director into two roles covering enterprise and government, SME and consumer, with the aim of aligning its technology investment more closely to customers’ evolving requirements.

In a statement, Spark explained it created dedicated roles to meet growing demand from enterprise and government customers. The move involves eliminating the current customer director position.

Customer director Grant McBeath is departing, with COO Mark Beder becoming customer director for enterprise and government, while consumer and SME channels lead Greg Clark will take the SME and consumer director role.

The current COO position will change to network and operations director. Spark said it will begin an internal and external search to fill the position.

CEO Jolie Hodson said as its investments in new technologies mature and enable new customer applications, “it makes sense to unite deep technical expertise with our channels to market and service capability, to deliver the best outcomes for our customers”.