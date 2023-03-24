 Spark creates enterprise customer head position - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark creates enterprise customer head position

24 MAR 2023

Spark New Zealand divided the position of customer director into two roles covering enterprise and government, SME and consumer, with the aim of aligning its technology investment more closely to customers’ evolving requirements.

In a statement, Spark explained it created dedicated roles to meet growing demand from enterprise and government customers. The move involves eliminating the current customer director position.

Customer director Grant McBeath is departing, with COO Mark Beder becoming customer director for enterprise and government, while consumer and SME channels lead Greg Clark will take the SME and consumer director role.

The current COO position will change to network and operations director. Spark said it will begin an internal and external search to fill the position.

CEO Jolie Hodson said as its investments in new technologies mature and enable new customer applications, “it makes sense to unite deep technical expertise with our channels to market and service capability, to deliver the best outcomes for our customers”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark NZ report highlights IoT impact on growth

Spark tower unit to buy 2degrees sites for $700M

Spark seals 5G spectrum allocation deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association