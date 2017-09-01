English
HomeAsiaNews

Spark, 2degrees ramp mobile data price war

01 SEP 2017

New Zealand’s second and third largest mobile operators, after testing the waters with unlimited data plans in April, ramped up the competition with price cuts and more generous data allocations for non-limited plans.

Spark launched an open-term plan offering unlimited data for NZD79.99 ($58) per month – a NZD50 reduction from its first unlimited offer earlier in the year.

Jason Paris, CEO of Spark home mobile and business said: “We first trialled unlimited data through our Freedom plan in April. Kiwis asked for lower prices, and we’ve listened.”

He said in the last year traffic on its mobile network has more than tripled – “and this trend isn’t slowing down”.

The operator defines open term as a flexible one-month contract. Speeds are reduced after a user consumes 22GB and no tethering is allowed.

Spark’s new offer follows 2degrees’ introduction of a 10GB for NZD55 plan last week. It is also offering a 15GB plan for NZD70.

Industry first
In April 2degrees introduced what it said was the country’s first unlimited mobile data plan for NZD129, with rival Spark announcing days later a plan without a data cap, unlimited voice and texts for NZD129.99 a month.

2degrees CMO Roy Ong said the company realises the rest of the market will likely follow its move and launch a similar offer within a short period.

“We’re just pleased to be able to continue to challenge the status quo and offer new value for Kiwis,” Ong said.

All of 2degrees’ pay monthly plans are open term and enable users to carry over data, the operator said.

Market leader Vodafone holds a 39 per cent market share, Spark 38 per cent and 2degrees 23 per cent, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

