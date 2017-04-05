English
HomeAsiaNews

2degrees trials first unlimited data plan in New Zealand

05 APR 2017

New Zealand’s third largest mobile operator 2degrees launched what it said is the country’s first unlimited mobile data plan.

In a move designed to “test the waters”, 2degrees, which holds a 23 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, said it is offering customers unlimited mobile data, calling and text for a flat rate of NZD129 (about $90) per month. It noted a fair use policy applies.

CMO Roy Ong said it is a big step for the operator, but it’s what customers have been asking for, adding the new plan is on offer for a limited time.

“We’re being really up front about the fact that this is a bit of a trial for us and the market. It has to work for customers, but it also has to be economic – if it doesn’t stack up on either of those aspects, we will rethink continuing to offer it,” he noted.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

