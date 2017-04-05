2degrees trials first unlimited data plan in New Zealand

New Zealand’s third largest mobile operator 2degrees launched what it said is the country’s first unlimited mobile data plan.

In a move designed to “test the waters”, 2degrees, which holds a 23 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, said it is offering customers unlimited mobile data, calling and text for a flat rate of NZD129 (about $90) per month. It noted a fair use policy applies.

CMO Roy Ong said it is a big step for the operator, but it’s what customers have been asking for, adding the new plan is on offer for a limited time.

“We’re being really up front about the fact that this is a bit of a trial for us and the market. It has to work for customers, but it also has to be economic – if it doesn’t stack up on either of those aspects, we will rethink continuing to offer it,” he noted.