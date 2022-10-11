SpaceX makes Asia debut in Japan

SpaceX’s Starlink service launched in Japan, the first of several planned deployments of the satellite-based broadband system in Asia.

The company revealed the launch in a tweet yesterday (10 October), explaining the service is now available in the north of Japan. SpaceX plans to expand to the south and the island of Hokkaido in the current quarter.

Nikkei Asia reported the service costs JPY12,300 ($84.46) per month, with the required equipment priced at JPY73,000.

A map in SpaceX’s tweet revealed it plans to expand Starlink availability into Malaysia and South Korea in Q1 2023.

CNN reported Starlink is also working with the Philippines government on a nationwide launch by mid-2023.

Japanese operator KDDI agreed a deal with SpaceX in 2021 to deliver broadband internet to 1,200 remote mobile towers through Starlink satellites.

At the time, it stated the service could be up and running for customers in rural and remote areas this year.