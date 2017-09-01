English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank, Ericsson plan 4.5GHz trial in Japan

01 SEP 2017

SoftBank, the third largest operator in Japan, will partner Sweden-based Ericsson to conduct a joint pre-standard 5G trial in the 4.5GHz band in selected Japanese cities.

The proof of concept trial, due to start once SoftBank secures an experimental 5G licence, will use two 5G New Radios, a virtual RAN and evolved packet core (EPC), beamforming and Massive MIMO, Ericsson said in a statement.

SoftBank announced in June it was working with ZTE to run trials on the 4.5GHz band in areas of metropolitan Tokyo.

In March, the operator was granted an experimental licence to conduct tests on the 28GHz band, a candidate for 5G in Japan. The trials were to be conducted in indoor and outdoor environments covering both mobile and stationary tests.

SoftBank also is planning tests on the 4GHz and 15GHz bands and began conducting pre-standard 5G field trials with Ericsson in August 2016.

It deployed Massive MIMO on its 4G network in the second half of 2016.

The operator, with a 19 per cent market share, aims to be one of the first in the world to launch commercial 5G services around 2020.

Mobile standards body 3GPP is expected to finalise the first set of 5G specs by March 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SmarTone, Ericsson trial LAA in Hong Kong

Ericsson gigabit network a first for China Unicom

SoftBank income plummets despite strong Sprint
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association