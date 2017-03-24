English
HomeAsiaNews

Japan’s SoftBank tests ‘5G’ in 28GHz

24 MAR 2017

SoftBank was granted an experimental license to conduct tests on the 28GHz frequency band, a candidate for 5G in Japan, and aims to launch 5G commercial services around 2020.

The firm will start indoor and outdoor trials in Tokyo Waterfront City with a view to testing for 5G specification targets such as ultra-speed broadband communications exceeding 10Gb/s and ultra-low latency communications under 1ms. Massive MIMO and new air interface technology will be tested.

The trials will be conducted in indoor and outdoor environments covering both mobile and stationary tests.

SoftBank already has experimental licenses to test on the 4GHz, 4.5GHz and 15GHz bands and it began conducting 5G field trials in August 2016 with Ericsson. Now the two are moving to the next step of the trial (China’s Huawei and ZTE are also major network kit suppliers to SoftBank).

Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Japan, said: “I am confident that we will be the first to deliver 5G services and that we will deliver the best performing end-to-end network in Japan.”

Mobile standards body 3GPP is expected to finalise the first set of 5G specs by March 2018.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

