Smart tells Dito to get its network in order

Philippine operator Smart Communications called on rival Dito Telecommunity to address ongoing flaws its own network before it acts on the newcomer’s request for the country’s two incumbent operators to increase interconnection capacity.

In a statement, Smart said Dito must first address “the serious and continuing deficiencies in its own network” that allowed criminals to abuse interconnection facilities by fraudulently masking international calls as domestic.

Smart claimed the action deprived the government of tax revenue and reduced its toll income.

The operator explained it is willing to cooperate in a preliminary inquiry by the Philippine Competition Commission’s (PCC) Competition Enforcement Office related to Dito’s complaint rivals limited access to interconnect.

The operator added it is confident the PCC will clear it of any wrongdoing in the case.

Three weeks ago, Smart’s chief rival Globe Telecom called on the National Telecommunications Commission to fine Dito for breaching agreements by allowing fraudulent calls to pass through its network.