 Smart tells Dito to get its network in order
HomeAsiaNews

Smart tells Dito to get its network in order

29 AUG 2022

Philippine operator Smart Communications called on rival Dito Telecommunity to address ongoing flaws its own network before it acts on the newcomer’s request for the country’s two incumbent operators to increase interconnection capacity.

In a statement, Smart said Dito must first address “the serious and continuing deficiencies in its own network” that allowed criminals to abuse interconnection facilities by fraudulently masking international calls as domestic.

Smart claimed the action deprived the government of tax revenue and reduced its toll income.

The operator explained it is willing to cooperate in a preliminary inquiry by the Philippine Competition Commission’s (PCC) Competition Enforcement Office related to Dito’s complaint rivals limited access to interconnect.

The operator added it is confident the PCC will clear it of any wrongdoing in the case.

Three weeks ago, Smart’s chief rival Globe Telecom called on the National Telecommunications Commission to fine Dito for breaching agreements by allowing fraudulent calls to pass through its network.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

