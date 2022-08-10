 Globe hits back in Dito interconnect rammy - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Globe hits back in Dito interconnect rammy

10 AUG 2022

Globe Telecom fought back against allegations by Dito Telecommunity it limited access to interconnect, requesting the Philippine’s telecoms regulator fine its rival for breaching agreements by channelling fraudulent calls.

In a submission to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Globe sought PHP622 million ($11.2 million) in interconnect penalties from Dito, covering the period from July 2021 to July 2022.

Globe claimed Dito bypassed standard voice traffic channels and allowed around 1,000 fraudulent calls per day to be passed to rivals’ networks.

The calls were identified as international in origin but were masked as local, violating interconnection rules, it stated.

Globe urged the NTC to temporarily disengage interconnection lines with Dito until it paid outstanding liabilities and took “positive and concrete steps to stop all illegal bypass operations”.

Earlier in the week, Dito filed complaints against Globe and Smart Communications with the Philippine Competition Commission, claiming the operators engaged in anti-competitive practices involving interconnection capacity.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Globe readies rights offer to fund network, reduce debt

Globe creates holding company for ad, data units

Globe Telecom eyes $1.5B tower sale
