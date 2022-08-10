Globe hits back in Dito interconnect rammy

Globe Telecom fought back against allegations by Dito Telecommunity it limited access to interconnect, requesting the Philippine’s telecoms regulator fine its rival for breaching agreements by channelling fraudulent calls.

In a submission to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Globe sought PHP622 million ($11.2 million) in interconnect penalties from Dito, covering the period from July 2021 to July 2022.

Globe claimed Dito bypassed standard voice traffic channels and allowed around 1,000 fraudulent calls per day to be passed to rivals’ networks.

The calls were identified as international in origin but were masked as local, violating interconnection rules, it stated.

Globe urged the NTC to temporarily disengage interconnection lines with Dito until it paid outstanding liabilities and took “positive and concrete steps to stop all illegal bypass operations”.

Earlier in the week, Dito filed complaints against Globe and Smart Communications with the Philippine Competition Commission, claiming the operators engaged in anti-competitive practices involving interconnection capacity.