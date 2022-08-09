 Dito targets rivals over interconnect access - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Dito targets rivals over interconnect access

09 AUG 2022

Philippines-based operator Dito Telecommunity filed complaints against Smart Communications and Globe Telecom, alleging its rivals engaged in anti-competitive practices in providing interconnection capacity.

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) explained in a statement it received separate complaints from Dito, which launched mobile service in March 2021.

In the statement, the PCC added its Competition Enforcement Office is evaluating the filings and has ten days to decide to take up the case, which would prompt an investigation of the charges.

The PCC added it will consult with the National Telecommunications Commission about related regulatory concerns.

Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano stated interconnection is mandated by law, noting poor quality limits its growth, BusinessWorld reported.

The operator is a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom. It ended June with 1 million subscribers and 5,500 towers.

Earlier in the year, it earmarked more than PHP50 billion ($899.1 million) to expand its network in 2022.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

