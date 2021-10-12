 SKT shareholders green light split - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT shareholders green light split

12 OCT 2021

SK Telecom (SKT) shareholders voted overwhelmingly to split the company into two parts, approving a proposal to spin off its semiconductor and e-commerce operations from its main telecoms business.

At an extraordinary general meeting today (12 October) the move to create a holding company named SK Square was approved by 99.95 per cent of shareholders.

In a translated statement, CEO Park Jung-ho (pictured) explained: “The main purpose of the spin-off is to maximise shareholder value, and after the spin-off, we will write a quick success story with a clear identity of communication and investment.”

The split will happen on 1 November, with the existing company to be re-listed as SKT and SK Square on 29 November after a period of stock trading suspension (26 October to 26 November).

As a semiconductor and ICT investment company, Park said it aims for SK Square to boost its net asset value nearly threefold to KRW75 trillion ($62.5 billion) by 2025.

SKT will focus on AI and digital infrastructure services, with plans to increase annual sales from KRW15 trillion in 2020 to KRW22 trillion by 2025.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT maintains 5G focus

SKT considers sharing 3G network

SK Telecom targets November for equity spin-off
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association