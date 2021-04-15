 SK Telecom plans spin-off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom plans spin-off

15 APR 2021

SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled plans to create a new holding company housing its semiconductor and e-commerce operations through an equity spin-off, with the aim of driving future growth.

In a statement, the operator explained it will split into two companies: a new entity tentatively named ICT Investment Company will control SK Hynix, 11StreetCo and T Map Mobility; with the existing AI & Digital Infra Company responsible for its traditional telecoms operations.

The company said it expects the split to “create an opportunity for the telecommunications, semiconductor and new ICT businesses to be properly valued in the market to deliver greater value to shareholders”.

It added each company will “build a management structure fit for the business” to enable growth and “provide investors with two separate” options.

The spin-off plans to invest in domestic and overseas semiconductor companies to accelerate the growth of the industry.

SKT plans to complete the move this year after going through the necessary procedures, including securing board and shareholder approval.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korean 5G users to seek compensation

Rivals invest $23M in SKT-led app store

Blog: Will 5G drive additional ARPU gains in Korea?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association