 SK Telecom, Sapion take AI research to Toronto
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom, Sapion take AI research to Toronto

26 SEP 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) and AI chipmaker Sapion formed a research project with the University of Toronto into the future of AI software as part of a technology collaboration between South Korea and Canada.

In a statement, SKT explained the companies and research body signed an agreement earlier this month to supply the University with Sapion’s X220 and X330 processors along with technologies to improve the efficiency of deep learning.

Sapion’s neural processing units (NPUs) are “optimised for AI deep learning algorithms” SKT stated. They have been deployed in a data centre at the University of Toronto to provide swift processing of big data.

Research will focus on automatic creation and optimisation of machine learning.

SKT and Sapion will also provide the infrastructure with a cloud computing platform to simplify use by researchers.

The companies and University are hopeful the collaboration will enable companies to automatically create AI neural networks.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture.

Read more

