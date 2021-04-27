 Singtel readies SA 5G launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel readies SA 5G launch

27 APR 2021

Singtel began issuing standalone (SA) 5G-compatible SIM cards to customers as it prepares for the commercial launch of the network after deploying hundreds of sites running on 3.5GHz spectrum

Anna Yip, consumer Singapore CEO, stated Singtel’s engineers are working with “key handset manufacturers to complete testing and prepare” the SA “network for commercial launch”.

The SA SIMs “future-proof and enhance” subscriber’s “mobile experience”, Yip explained.

Singtel plans to intensify the rollout in the coming months as smartphone makers release SA 5G software updates for existing devices and launch more compatible models. It also will progressively expand in-building coverage.

The company stated it upgraded its 5G RAN with “advanced radio technologies to connect to a cloud-native SA” core, “enabling it to run 5G independently”. It added the “network will soon offer network slicing capabilities”.

Singtel launched its non-standalone 5G network in selected areas of the city state on 1 September 2020.

Rivals StarHub and M1 also are scheduled to launch SA 5G services in 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia completes 26GHz auction

ARPU gains boost China Unicom profit

China Mobile revenue climbs on 5G handset growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association