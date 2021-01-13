 M1 opts for Nokia SA 5G core - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

M1 opts for Nokia SA 5G core

13 JAN 2021

Nokia scored another key 5G win in Asia Pacific, securing a contract covering the standalone (SA) core network for Singaporean operator M1, which plans to launch services this year.

In a statement, Nokia said the combination of the SA core with its Network Services Platform will enable M1 to design and automate network slicing, a feature it noted enabled development of a host of industrial use cases.

The vendor’s professional services team will also deploy Nokia’s Network Exposure Function to enable application developers to connect to the 5G core, and a communication and security edge protection proxy function to improve 5G roaming.

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp will host the SA core software components on its data centres: it holds a 19 per cent stake in M1.

M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann said the deal positions it to “harness the endless possibilities” SA 5G offers.

The deal boosts Nokia’s presence in the region, adding to a recent win in the Philippines with Now Telecom while also contributing to the vendor’s renewed ambitions in the 5G market.

M1 launched non-standalone 5G services in September 2020: the operator previously picked Nokia to provide the RAN as part of a joint venture with StarHub.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

