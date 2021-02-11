 Singtel CEO points to recovery despite earnings drop - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel CEO points to recovery despite earnings drop

11 FEB 2021

Singtel’s new CEO noted Covid-19 (coronavirus) continued to weigh on its performance during fiscal Q3 (ended 31 December 2020), but highlighted positive momentum as business activity began to resume in several of its markets.

Yuen Kuan Moon highlighted a strong showing from its ICT unit while acknowledging the continued effects of the pandemic on roaming and prepaid revenue.

The CEO noted the pandemic compounded intense competition in Indonesia and the Philippines, but Airtel in India maintained steady growth momentum.

Group EBITA dropped 13.5 per cent year-on-year to SGD1.01 billion ($762.5 million) and operating fell 3.2 per cent to SGD4.24 billion, though this was less than the 10 per cent annual decline recorded in fiscal Q2.

Singtel does not disclose net profit in unaudited results.

Post-tax contribution from its regional associates increased 8.4 per cent to SGD294 million.

ICT revenue increased 7.9 per cent to SGD830 million as customers adopted and accelerated their digitalisation efforts, Yuen said.

Singapore
Mobile service revenue dropped 25.2 per cent to SGD281 million; device sales fell 1.1 per cent to SGD258 million.

Prepaid subscribers fell 12.5 per cent to 1.39 million and post-paid grew 3.6 per cent to 2.77 million. Average monthly data usage rose from 6GB to 7GB.

Blended ARPU dropped 23.9 per cent to SGD23.

Australia
Mobile revenue at Optus remained flat at AUD1.5 billion ($1.2 billion), with blended ARPU up 3.4 per cent to AUD30.

Its prepaid user base fell 14.4 per cent to 3 million and post-paid dipped 1.6 per cent to 5.7 million. Average data usage increased from 12GB to 17GB a month.

Group Digital Life’s operating revenue declined 1.9 per cent to AUD315 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel commits to 5G talent push

Airtel boss credits consistency for return to profit

KDDI books mixed bag in Q4
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association