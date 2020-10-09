 Samsung joins KDDI 5G enterprise alliance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung joins KDDI 5G enterprise alliance

09 OCT 2020

Japanese operator KDDI established the 5G Business Co-creation Alliance to speed up the introduction of new business models for corporate customers and named Samsung as a partner to drive digital transformation for enterprises using the next-gen technology.

Akihito Fujii, GM for KDDI’s Service Planning and Development Division, said in a statement it will collaborate with Samsung to drive new business opportunities for enterprise customers.

The companies will start by verifying 5G use-cases for enterprises. Business customers can choose KDDI as their network manager and decide whether to use its existing infrastructure or develop their own 5G networks to expand their businesses, the statement noted.

Satoshi Iwao, head of the Network Division at Samsung Japan, claimed by collaborating with KDDI, it will continue to deliver on the full potential of private 5G networks, which will play a central role in transforming enterprises and introducing new services.

KDDI said it plans to expand the number of digital transformation business partners, with the aim to create business models using the capabilities of 5G, and share its findings with partners.

Last month the two companies claimed an industry first after demonstrating end-to-end network slicing in a standalone (SA) 5G network using a RAN Intelligent Controller.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung forecasts record sales in Q3

India earmarks $6B in handset production incentives

KDDI, Samsung hail RIC potential in 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association