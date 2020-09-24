 KDDI, Samsung hail RIC potential in 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI, Samsung hail RIC potential in 5G

24 SEP 2020

KDDI and Samsung claimed an industry first after demonstrating end-to-end network slicing in a standalone (SA) 5G network using a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

The companies stated the trial in Tokyo generated multiple network slices with quality assurance using a RIC, which performs advanced control of the radio network as defined by the O-RAN Alliance. They aim to homogenise end-to-end network slicing with an international standard organisation.

KDDI said there was previously no established technical approach to providing multiple network slices which guarantee service quality end-to-end, noting the demonstration used a new technique to do so by generating slices covering 5G cores and the RIC-equipped radio network.

Toshikazu Yokai, GM of KDDI’s Mobile Network Technical Development Division, said the demonstration “provides a foundation” for “new 5G commercial services” using its network, which went live in late March.

Taiyeon Kim, SVP and head of the global technology service team at Samsung’s Networks Business, said the collaboration “is a significant step towards” creating “new business models using 5G technology”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

