English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT looking for “interesting” acquisitions in 2018

20 JUL 2017

PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan said its investment arm is reviewing its portfolio and will likely make some “interesting” acquisitions next year, BusinessWorld reported.

Pangilinan said the company will have significant gains from selling off its remaining stakes in Manila Electric and SPi Global Holdings, a business process outsourcing (BPO) provider. The funds will be used to pay down some of its debt and to fund capex this year, which is targeted at PHP46 billion ($904 million).

The newspaper quoted him as saying: “Maybe next year, we’ll have to revisit the portfolio. Most likely there will be some acquisitions and some interesting opportunities.”

PLDT’s mobile unit Smart has a 49 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, trailing rival Globe Telecom by just 1 percentage point, according to GSMA Intelligence data for Q2.

The company set up US-based PLDT Capital in 2015 to look for investments and business partnerships in the mobile, digital media content and entertainment sectors. It invested $10 million in 2016 to form a partnership with US-based developer of mobile applications Phunware.

Before the unit was established, the operator invested about $362 million in 2014 for a 10 per cent stake in Rocket Internet, a German investor in technology start-ups. PLTD holds about a 6 per cent stake in Rocket Internet, which went public in late 2014.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT seeks savings through IBM IT outsourcing

PCC slams PLDT, Globe over final SMC asset payment

PLDT suffers more losses, CEO optimistic for 2017
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association