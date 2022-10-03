 Optus appoints Deloitte to assess cybersecurity - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus appoints Deloitte to assess cybersecurity

03 OCT 2022

Singtel-owned Optus named Deloitte to conduct an independent external review of its security systems and controls following a recent cyberattack which impacted up to 9 million customers.

The international professional services company will conduct a forensic assessment of the cyberattack and the circumstances surrounding the incident, which led to unauthorised access of current and former customers’ information including names, birth dates, confidential ID documents and email addresses.

Optus stated its board fully backed a call for the review made by CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

Rosmarin said the review would play a crucial role in the operator’s response to the attack.

“We’re deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people. While our overwhelming focus remains on protecting our customers and minimising the harm that might come from the theft of their information, we are determined to find out what went wrong.”

“This review will help ensure we understand how it occurred and how we can prevent it from occurring again.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

