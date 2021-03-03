 Nokia plans 5G lab at Sydney university - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia plans 5G lab at Sydney university

03 MAR 2021

Nokia forged a five-year deal with the University of Technology Sydney to establish a 5G innovation facility at its Tech Lab campus to test and demonstrate new use cases covering Industry 4.0, IoT and smart city applications.

In a statement, the Finnish vendor said the laboratory will provide a live testbed for commercial partners and conduct research across the ICT sector.

Nokia Oceania CTO Robert Joyce said the partnership builds on the Tech Lab’s existing facilities “and will enable researchers to develop, test and demonstrate innovative uses of 5G” in Australia.

Ray Kirby, director of the Tech Lab, the partnership with Nokia is an example of how its facilities enable collaboration with industry on R&D projects, and will drive innovation and growth in 5G and 6G network infrastructure.

The facility will include a 5G lab and a use case demonstration area, with campus-wide coverage to also enable field tests.

It will also connect directly into the university’s anechoic radio frequency test chamber, “allowing researchers to test the potential of Nokia’s Massive MIMO and other antenna technologies”, the company said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

