Nokia plans 5G lab at Sydney university - Mobile World Live

Nokia forged a five-year deal with the University of Technology Sydney to establish a 5G innovation facility at its Tech Lab campus to test and demonstrate new use cases covering Industry 4.0, IoT and smart city applications.

In a statement, the Finnish vendor said the laboratory will provide a live testbed for commercial partners and conduct research across the ICT sector.

Nokia Oceania CTO Robert Joyce said the partnership builds on the Tech Lab’s existing facilities “and will enable researchers to develop, test and demonstrate innovative uses of 5G” in Australia.

Ray Kirby, director of the Tech Lab, the partnership with Nokia is an example of how its facilities enable collaboration with industry on R&D projects, and will drive innovation and growth in 5G and 6G network infrastructure.

The facility will include a 5G lab and a use case demonstration area, with campus-wide coverage to also enable field tests.

It will also connect directly into the university’s anechoic radio frequency test chamber, “allowing researchers to test the potential of Nokia’s Massive MIMO and other antenna technologies”, the company said.