 Nokia scores Philippines 5G deal with Dito - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia scores Philippines 5G deal with Dito

27 MAY 2021

Nokia scored another RAN deal in the Philippines, being tapped to provide 5G equipment for a launch planned on the island of Mindanao by new entrant Dito Telecommunity.

The vendor explained the 5G RAN deal involves equipment from its Massive MIMO, multi-band, single RAN AirScale portfolio, along with its NetAct platform for network management and operations.

Nokia started supplying LTE radio equipment to the operator in 2020.

The vendor previously secured a three-year deal to upgrade Globe Telecom’s 4G network to 5G and was named by Now Telecom as its equipment supplier for a standalone deployment of the technology.

Dito Telecommunity is a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom. It launched 4G service in 17 cities in March, with coverage added to Manila this month.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telkomsel turns on 5G in major cities

Singtel lights SA 5G network

Optus lights first mmWave sites
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association