Nokia scores Philippines 5G deal with Dito - Mobile World Live

Nokia scored another RAN deal in the Philippines, being tapped to provide 5G equipment for a launch planned on the island of Mindanao by new entrant Dito Telecommunity.

The vendor explained the 5G RAN deal involves equipment from its Massive MIMO, multi-band, single RAN AirScale portfolio, along with its NetAct platform for network management and operations.

Nokia started supplying LTE radio equipment to the operator in 2020.

The vendor previously secured a three-year deal to upgrade Globe Telecom’s 4G network to 5G and was named by Now Telecom as its equipment supplier for a standalone deployment of the technology.

Dito Telecommunity is a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom. It launched 4G service in 17 cities in March, with coverage added to Manila this month.