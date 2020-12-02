 Now Telecom hits up Nokia for SA 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Now Telecom hits up Nokia for SA 5G

02 DEC 2020

Now Telecom selected Nokia as its equipment supplier to deploy a standalone (SA) 5G network, as the Filipino operator prepares to launch nationwide fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile services.

Mel Velarde, CEO and president of the operator’s parent company Now, said its strategy is to expand a current guaranteed service to high-end markets using 5G FWA and extend the customer experience to consumers through mobile.

With no legacy networks and Nokia as its partner, Velarde said the company is confident its SA network “will rise above the competition”.

The new entrant currently offers fixed and wireless broadband, and cloud services to enterprises. In mid-September it secured an extension of its operating permit: it holds 20MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band.

Nokia Philippines country manager Andrew Cope said it’s delighted to support Now Telecom in achieving the full vision of 5G, noting the high speed, low-latency and edge computing of SA will enhance business processes, and bring new applications and benefits to consumers.

Now Telecom is required to invest PHP6.3 billion ($131 million) on a nationwide network over two years. In 2019 it agreed tower sharing deals with companies including Aboitiz InfraCapital and Frontier Tower Associates Management.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

