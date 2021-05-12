Dito readies metro Manila move - Mobile World Live

Dito Telecommunity teased plans to continue expanding its network by commencing mobile service in parts of the greater metropolitan Manila region on 17 May.

The third major operator in the Philippines prompted speculation after a Twitter post highlighting areas in Central and South Luzon (the country’s largest island), along with additions to existing coverage in Cebu island.

Dito also introduced a special monthly promotion offering 25GB of data for PHP199 ($4.16).

The company commenced operations in 17 cities in southern Philippines in March, a year later than originally planned. Around the same time, a senate committee approved an extension of the operator’s mobile franchise by 25 years after ruling Dito had delivered on its service commitments.

In a recent stock market filing, Dito revealed an investment of around PHP13.6 billion in a data centre facility at Clark Aviation Complex north of Manila, with plans to inject an additional PHP6.9 billion over the next four years.