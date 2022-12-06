 Malaysia 5G wholesale operator denies state funding - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia 5G wholesale operator denies state funding

06 DEC 2022

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), an entity set up by Malaysia’s government to run a single wholesale 5G network, went on the defensive a day after reports of political scrutiny, insisting there is no state funding or guarantees anticipated or expected other than an initial start-up investment of MYR500 million ($110.9 million).

In a statement, DNB reiterated it will cost MYR16.5 billion to deploy the nationwide infrastructure over a ten-year period, which will be completely funded by revenue generated from the sale of capacity to mobile operators.

It responded a day after Reuters reported the nation’s new Prime Minister will review the controversial policy to create a single wholesale 5G network due to a lack of transparency in the formulation of the plan.

DNB noted major operators Celcom Axiata, Digi, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications had agreed terms to access the wholesale network and have launched retail 5G services.

Maxis continues to review the terms of the access agreement.

The state-run company said the 5G network currently reaches about 38 per cent of populated areas nationwide and is on target to hit a previously-agreed 80 per cent by 2024.

Yesterday (5 December), DNB and equipment supplier Ericsson stated they clocked a throughput of 1Gb/s on the 5G network using the 28GHz band at a distance of what they claim is a record of 11.18km from a radio antenna.



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...



Tags

Featured Content

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

