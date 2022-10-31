Malaysia 5G wholesale operator finalises access deals

Four major mobile operators in Malaysia worked out terms of access agreements with wholesale 5G network management outfit Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) after months of negotiations, with all detailing plans to launch services soon.

In stock market filings, Celcom Axiata, Digi, Telekom Malaysia and U Mobile detailed the signing of ten-year deals with DNB. The moves come three weeks after all but U Mobile inked equity deals to take stakes in the state-owned special purpose vehicle.

Digi stated the reference access offer is expected to be published after approval by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

It tipped the move to a single 5G wholesale network to lead to a gradual shift from a traditional network ownership model towards a leasing approach.

Digi added it will continue 5G network testing with its technology partners and DNB, and will soon offer compatible services

Celcom Axiata detailed plans to automatically enable access to 5G services for customers on selected post-paid and prepaid plans from 1 November. It plans to waive access fees until 31 December.

U Mobile’s 5G service will be available on 3 November.

YTL Communications was the first to launch 5G service in the country earlier this year.