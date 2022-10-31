 Malaysia 5G wholesale operator finalises access deals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia 5G wholesale operator finalises access deals

31 OCT 2022

Four major mobile operators in Malaysia worked out terms of access agreements with wholesale 5G network management outfit Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) after months of negotiations, with all detailing plans to launch services soon.

In stock market filings, Celcom Axiata, Digi, Telekom Malaysia and U Mobile detailed the signing of ten-year deals with DNB. The moves come three weeks after all but U Mobile inked equity deals to take stakes in the state-owned special purpose vehicle.

Digi stated the reference access offer is expected to be published after approval by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

It tipped the move to a single 5G wholesale network to lead to a gradual shift from a traditional network ownership model towards a leasing approach.

Digi added it will continue 5G network testing with its technology partners and DNB, and will soon offer compatible services

Celcom Axiata detailed plans to automatically enable access to 5G services for customers on selected post-paid and prepaid plans from 1 November. It plans to waive access fees until 31 December.

U Mobile’s 5G service will be available on 3 November.

YTL Communications was the first to launch 5G service in the country earlier this year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Malaysia secures backing for national 5G network

Maxis, U-Mobile reject offer for minority stakes in DNB

Malaysia operators home in on 5G network terms
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association