Maxis targets Malaysia 5G access deal

Maxis, the only major mobile operator in Malaysia yet to close an access deal with state-run 5G wholesale management company Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), revealed its board is assessing the governance requirements for an agreement.

The operator stated it is committed to closing a deal as soon as possible and aims to to play an active role in bringing 5G to the nation using the DNB network.

Digi, Celcom Axiata, Telekom Malaysia and U Mobile recently forged deals with DNB, with some outlining their first-phase 5G service launch plans.

Maxis and U Mobile declined to take ownership stakes in DNB.

Celcom, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications will each take a 17.5 per cent stake in DNB. Digi will hold a 12.5 per cent share and the Ministry of Finance 35 per cent.

Telekom Malaysia today (1 November) introduced unlimited 5G data for Unifi Mobile customers.