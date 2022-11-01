 Maxis targets Malaysia 5G access deal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Maxis targets Malaysia 5G access deal

01 NOV 2022

Maxis, the only major mobile operator in Malaysia yet to close an access deal with state-run 5G wholesale management company Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), revealed its board is assessing the governance requirements for an agreement.

The operator stated it is committed to closing a deal as soon as possible and aims to to play an active role in bringing 5G to the nation using the DNB network.

Digi, Celcom Axiata, Telekom Malaysia and U Mobile recently forged deals with DNB, with some outlining their first-phase 5G service launch plans.

Maxis and U Mobile declined to take ownership stakes in DNB.

Celcom, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications will each take a 17.5 per cent stake in DNB. Digi will hold a 12.5 per cent share and the Ministry of Finance 35 per cent.

Telekom Malaysia today (1 November) introduced unlimited 5G data for Unifi Mobile customers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

