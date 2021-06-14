LG Uplus pushes green initiatives in latest data centre - Mobile World Live

LG Uplus started construction of its second hyperscale internet data centre (IDC) in South Korea as it strives to keep up with rising demand for IT and cloud services.

The 12-storey Pyeongchon 2 Centre in the city of Anyang will have a total floor area of 40,450 sq/m and house more than 100,000 servers. It is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

LG Uplus stated it aims to make the centre eco-friendly by tapping renewable energy sources and reducing energy consumption by improving the building design.

The building will use geothermal cooling and heating, solar power and fuel cells. To reduce energy consumption, the company said cold outdoor air will be pushed into the computer room to keep the servers cool.

It estimates such measures will cut power usage by 140GWh a year and carbon emissions by 65,000 tons.

The operator built its first IDC in 1999 in Seoul.