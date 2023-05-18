 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison taps Nokia for integration - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison taps Nokia for integration

18 MAY 2023

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Nokia completed a consolidation programme to improve network performance, boost capacity and optimise the operator’s base station footprint across parts of Indonesia, targeting digital transformation and economic gains.

The programme covered major cities in Java, and the regions of Sumatera and Kalimantan.

Nokia stated it helped Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reduce the number of physical sites across its sub-brands IM3 and Tri by 30 per cent, and deploy sites in new regions for better indoor coverage and data rates.

The operator was created by the merger of Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison’s respective mobile units in 2022.

Nokia explained combining the spectrum assets of the two operators with its AirScale RAN equipment improved the performance for IM3 by up to 42 per cent and up to 170 per cent for Tri.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison president director and CEO Vikram Sinhaoting stated the competition of its network integration in just one year is the springboard to achieving its mission to “deliver world-class digital experience”.

He added it will continue expanding its network “because we believe inclusive internet access will unlock various untapped potentials and improve the nation’s economy”.

Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer at Nokia, suggested the programme “set a new benchmark” for other global network consolidation initiatives.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison ended March with 98.5 million mobile subscribers, behind market leader Telkomsel with 173.3 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

