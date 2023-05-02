Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison makes mobile gains

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison booked gains across all business lines in Q1, with subscriber and ARPU gains driving mobile growth.

In an earnings release, president director and CEO Vikram Sinhaoting stated Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison completed network integration at end-March, using multi-operator core network technology on 460,000 sites across Indonesia to expand coverage and improve download data rates.

Net profit attributable to owners grew 621.6 per cent year-on-year to IDR929.1 billion ($63.1 million) and revenue rising 9.9 per cent to IDR11.9 trillion.

It booked IDR96.5 billion in interest income, with total expenses dropping marginally.

Mobile revenue increased 9.4 per cent to IDR10.3 trillion.

ARPU grew 2.8 per cent to IDR32,900.

Multimedia, data communication and internet revenue rose 11.2 per cent to IDR1.5 trillion

Fixed-line turnover rose 24.4 per cent to IDR232.1 billion.

The operator added 3.9 million mobile subscribers to end March with 98.5 million. LTE users increased 5.1 million to 73.4 million.

Capex was 2.9 per cent higher at IDR2.4 trillion, with its 4G base station count increasing 26.7 per cent to 152,000 sites.

The company said 91.4 per cent of capex went to its mobile network.