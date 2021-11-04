Indosat, Cisco extend partnership to 5G for enterprises

Indosat Ooredoo inked a deal with Cisco to work together to transform the operator’s network architecture to deliver secure 5G connectivity to businesses of all sizes in Indonesia.

In a statement, the companies said they will jointly develop applications that enable new services for digital transformation across various industries.

In addition, the collaboration aims to strengthen the operator’s mobile and fibre networks to prepare for the commercial launch of 5G services for enterprises, enabling capabilities such as low-latency, managed Wi-Fi and managed software-defined WANs.

Indosat president director and CEO Ahmad Al-Neama said the partnership will pave the way for “massive innovation and give rise to a new breed of services that benefit the Indonesian economy”.

Sanjay Kaul, president Asia Pacific and Japan for Cisco’s Service Provider Business, added the tie-up will deliver next-generation network infrastructure powered by software-defined routed optical networks, which will enable “service agility and digital value plays for SMEs in the 5G era”.

In June, the operator deployed Cisco’s segment routing over IPv6 (SRv6) equipment to support its recent launch of 5G service in the city of Surakarta.