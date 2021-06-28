Indosat taps Cisco for transport network upgrade

Indosat Ooredoo claimed a first in Southeast Asia after deploying Cisco’s segment routing over IPv6 (SRv6) equipment to support its recent 5G launch and the introduction of new digital services for retail and business customers.

The operator stated SRv6 will transform its transport network to keep up with rising demand for mobile data with the emergence of new technologies including cloud computing and network slicing.

Indosat CTIO Medhat El Husseiny explained the deployment is a major step in building a future-ready, next-generation programmable transport network with automated operations enabled by the software defined network and intelligent segment routing functions of SRv6.

“This will allow us to deliver fast, on-demand, high-quality low-latency connectivity services for 5G, cloud computing and IoT for both consumers and enterprises.”

Sanjay Kaul, Cisco president of Service Provider for APJ, said Indosat is pioneering the next phase of IP networking through simplification and automation.

Last week Indosat became the second operator in Indonesia to launch 5G service.