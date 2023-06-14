 Huawei wins bulk of latest China Mobile 5G contract - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei wins bulk of latest China Mobile 5G contract

14 JUN 2023

China Mobile awarded construction contracts for two 5G networks valued at nearly CNY7.8 billion ($1.1 billion), with Huawei to build more than half the base stations between 2023 and 2024, and small shares going to Ericsson and Nokia, C114.net reported.

The first project covers about 63,800 base stations using 2.6GHz to 4.9GHz spectrum and the second 23,141 in the 700MHz band in a joint effort with China Broadnet.

C114.net estimated Huawei won contracts worth CNY4.1 billion, involving about 45,000 base stations or about 52 per cent of the total.

Based on the news portal’s calculation, ZTE secured a near 27 per cent share valued CNY2.1 billion; Ericsson 8.2 per cent (CNY630 million); Datang Mobile 7.1 per cent (CNY550 million); and Nokia 5.2 per cent (CNY400 million).

In March, China Mobile said it planned to add 260,000 5G base stations this year for a total of 1.6 million.

The China Mobile deal comes at a time when Huawei is focused on its domestic market in the face of ongoing US trade sanctions, which curbed its smartphone business and 5G deployments in many countries.

Huawei won a 57.3 per cent share of a CNY37.1 billion 5G contract China Mobile awarded in 2020, with ZTE taking 28.7 per cent.

The vendor later took a 55 per cent share of a joint China Unicom and China Telecom standalone 5G network contract worth CNY32.3 billion, with ZTE awarded 33 per cent, Ericsson 10 per cent and Datang Mobile 2 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

APAC mobile players look to fibre for new growth

China Mobile closes in on 1B subscribers

China Mobile latest to explore HKBN buy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association