 Nokia loses out on China Unicom-Telecom 5G SA deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia loses out on China Unicom-Telecom 5G SA deal

25 APR 2020

China Unicom and China Telecom announced suppliers for their joint 5G standalone (SA) network deployment, splitting the majority of two contracts valued at CNY183.5 billion ($25.92 billion) between Huawei and ZTE, with Nokia omitted from the selection.

The two domestic vendors each won 35.9 per cent of the value of the tenders, Sweden-based Ericsson was awarded 17.9 per cent and Datang Mobile Communications took 10.3 per cent.

The first tender, valued at CNY65.87 billion, was split evenly between ZTE and Huawei. For the CNY117.6 billion second contract, the operators gave Huawei, ZTE and Ericsson each 28 per cent shares, while Datang captured a 16 per cent slice.

Nokia, which bid for the centralised procurement project for the operators, jointly building a single nationwide 5G RAN, was also recently left off China Mobile’s supplier list for the second phase of its 5G deployment.

A Nokia spokesperson told Mobile World Live the company respects the decision. She added: “We remain a long-term player in China and our commitment to China remains, but… we have always taken a conservative and transparent approach to our business in China. We continue to execute against a clear strategic goal to improve our overall business mix in the country.”

The omission adds to a string of woes the Finnish company has faced since the beginning of the year. Last week, Nokia refused to comment on media reports it hired an investment bank to help it defend from a hostile takeover. It also announced a change of CEO, warned about its prospects for the year and was forced to fend off reports of asset sales.

While the vendor selection for the joint SA network project was similar to China Mobile’s, ZTE, Ericsson and Datang were awarded larger shares at Huawei’s expense.

With Huawei winning a 57.3 per cent share of China Mobile’s latest contract, ZTE’s share was 28.7 per cent, Ericsson 11.5 per cent and Datang 2.6 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei wins big at home as restrictions close in

China Telecom adds 12M 5G users as profit dips

Huawei Q1 revenue growth disappears
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association