 Huawei founder Ren ready for US ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei founder Ren ready for US ban

20 MAY 2019

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei (pictured) expressed confidence the company will survive a US ban on component and software shipments because it had already prepared for the eventuality, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The US Department of Commerce last week added Huawei to a list of businesses barred from buying components from domestic companies and moved to block use of its equipment in the country’s telecoms networks.

At the time, Huawei said in a statement such “unreasonable restrictions” will infringe upon its rights and raise other serious legal issues.

Ren repeated the company’s often-stated claim it has done nothing to violate the law, insisting “we will not change our management at the request of the US”, the newspaper wrote.

He said the ban will have only a limited impact on Huawei’s business, forecasting growth to slow slightly. Its revenue in 2018 increased 20 per cent to $104 billion and is forecast to rise 15 per cent in 2019.

In late January Huawei unveiled the Balong 5000 modem, claiming it is the world’s most powerful 5G modem, and the Tiangang 5G chipset for its carrier products.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei CFO seeks to halt extradition proceedings

Huawei gains in tough China smartphone market

Huawei hits back at ownership queries
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association