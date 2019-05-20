Huawei founder Ren ready for US ban - Mobile World Live

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei (pictured) expressed confidence the company will survive a US ban on component and software shipments because it had already prepared for the eventuality, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The US Department of Commerce last week added Huawei to a list of businesses barred from buying components from domestic companies and moved to block use of its equipment in the country’s telecoms networks.

At the time, Huawei said in a statement such “unreasonable restrictions” will infringe upon its rights and raise other serious legal issues.

Ren repeated the company’s often-stated claim it has done nothing to violate the law, insisting “we will not change our management at the request of the US”, the newspaper wrote.

He said the ban will have only a limited impact on Huawei’s business, forecasting growth to slow slightly. Its revenue in 2018 increased 20 per cent to $104 billion and is forecast to rise 15 per cent in 2019.

In late January Huawei unveiled the Balong 5000 modem, claiming it is the world’s most powerful 5G modem, and the Tiangang 5G chipset for its carrier products.