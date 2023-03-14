 Globalstar secures Thai ground station approval - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globalstar secures Thai ground station approval

14 MAR 2023

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission gave US-based satellite service provider Globalstar a green light to operate a ground station, enabling it to deliver nationwide mobile services.

The ground station is located at Thaicom’s teleport centre in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok.

Globalstar VP of regulatory affairs L. Barbee Ponder stated the station joins 27 others in 17 countries and makes it the first company in Thailand to have authorisation to deliver services via a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Ponder added the offering includes emergency SOS communications serving hundreds of millions of people globally.

Thaicom CEO Patompob Suwansiri said the partnership is “a strategic move in expanding our portfolio of cooperation with a leading global LEO operator, which will complement our existing satellite services”.

Patompob added their shared experience will deliver advanced satellite services for the digital era and “lay the foundation for a long-term relationship and sustainable growth in the satellite industry in this region”.

Thaicom operates four satellites.

In December 2022, Gulf Energy Development through a subsidiary acquired a 41.1 per cent stake in Thaicom from InTouch, the largest shareholder of Thai mobile operator AIS.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus taps local partner for space push

AST SpaceMobile chief hails progress with operators

OneWeb, SoftBank Corp plot Japan satellite move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association