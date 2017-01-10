English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Globe overtakes Smart as largest Philippines operator

10 JAN 2017
Globe logo

Globe Telecom, long the second largest mobile operator in the Philippines, pushed ahead of PLDT’s mobile unit Smart in Q4, and clocked up more than ten million subscriber additions through 2016.

Globe had been slowly gaining on the market leader since 2012 when it had a 32 per cent market share. However, over the past two years it rapidly closed the gap as Smart shed 7.8 million customers. Globe finished 2016 with 66.6 million subscribers compared with Smart’s 62.1 million, giving Globe a 52 per cent market share according to GSMA Intelligence.

The operator began to close in on Smart in 2015, when Globe registered 12.2 million net additions and Smart lost nearly five million mobile customers. Smart’s market share since Q4 2015 fell from 61 per cent to 48 per cent by end-2016.

PLDT, which saw profitability and market share drop sharply, in November announced a management reshuffle in an effort to turn around its prolonged slump.

The move came after the operator reported a 49 per cent decline in its Q3 profit.

Both companies have faced slowing growth, with PLTD’s service revenue for the first nine months of 2016 declining 3 per cent to PHP119 billion ($2.4 billion), with cellular services falling 8 per cent to PHP66.6 billion. Globe’s revenue for the July-September period was flat at PHP29.5 billion, with increases in home broadband and corporate data offsetting a 2 per cent decline in mobile service revenue to PHP2.25 billion and a 10 per cent drop in fixed-line voice to PHP898 million.

The two operators, temporarily setting aside their rivalry in an attempt to slow the entry of a third player, in May purchased the telecoms assets of San Miguel Corp and both have rushed to roll out base stations on the 700MHz band to expand coverage and boost capacity.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: China Mobile spends $27B on capex in 2016, Huawei’s smartphone sales surge in Bangladesh & more

Globe hits 500-site target using 700MHz band

Asia Briefs: Smart completes 5G test with Nokia, Vietnam’s handset exports rise 11% & more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association