Philippines operator PLDT reshuffles management

The Philippines’ largest operator PLDT announced a management reshuffle in an effort to turn around a prolonged slump that has seen its market share and profitability drop sharply.

In a stock market filing, PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan said the appointments are aimed at “creating a more aligned, cohesive and collaborative organisation, as well as strengthening the management team and reinforcing it with global talent that will help propel its digital transformation pivot”.

The move comes after the operator reported a 49 per cent decline in its Q3 profit and its mobile unit Smart’s market share hit 50 per cent, down 10 percentage points from two years ago. Pangilinan said in May that its Q1 results confirmed that its “digital pivot will be a difficult and complicated process” and in March announced a three-year recovery plan after its 2015 profit dropped 35 per cent.

The most senior appointment is Eric Alberto, EVP and head of its enterprise business, who was named chief revenue officer, reporting directly to the CEO. Alberto will be responsible for the home, wireless, enterprise, international and ICT businesses across PLDT and Smart.

Alex Caeg, head of PLDT’s international and carrier business, will take over Smart’s wireless consumer division’s sales and distribution, while Ray Espinosa was appointed chief corporate services officer. Espinosa was head of regulatory affairs and will take on the additional role of managing corporate affairs and legal services, supply chain management, asset protection and risk management, and corporate communications and public affairs.

Carlo Ople, who was a managing partner and director at DM9-Digit, has been brought in to lead the digital marketing strategy for its enterprise, international and carrier businesses. Liza Sichon, who had held senior HR positions across the world, is appointed chief people and culture officer.

These five appointments go into effect 1 December.

Ralph Brunner has been hired as chief customer experience and analytics advisor, starting at the beginning of the year. He was previously SVP of global marketing strategy, advanced data analytics and CMO at Metropolitan Life Insurance. Brunner will take on the job of spearheading and synchronising the business analytics functions and customer experience across PLDT.

The company already appointed Jerry Brace as chief information adviser. He started 12 September and will oversee the overall design, development and implementation of the group’s short- and long-term IT strategies.

The operator announced a total of 10 management changes in the filing.