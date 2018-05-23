Docomo, Huawei demo backhaul tech for 5G networks

NTT Docomo and and Huawei claimed to have proved integrated access backhaul (IAB) technology can significantly improve mmWave coverage and capacity during 5G trials.

A field test in Yokohama using the 39GHz band, the operator achieved a throughput of more than 650Mb/s with a low latency of 1.6m/s. The trial system also showed IAB enables the use of high-speed, low-latency 5G communication among tall buildings, on isolated islands or in mountainous regions where laying fibre presents problems.

Docomo said in a statement mmWave signals generally offer only limited coverage due to high propagation loss and interference from buildings. The need for a narrow directional beam to focus transmission power can further complicate efforts to achieve wide area coverage under non-line-of-sight conditions.

The 3GPP is now considering IAB technology as a 5G New Radio standard. The technology involves the use of a compact focal lens antenna to achieve advanced beamforming which concentrates radio waves in a specified direction for long-distance transmission. Beamforming mitigates interference between the wireless backhaul and wireless access links, and also enables simultaneous data transmissions over the same frequency.

Docomo added IAB-nodes enable low-latency data transmissions through fast beam switching for the uplink and downlink.