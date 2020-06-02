 Chinese service provider defends US operating record - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Chinese service provider defends US operating record

02 JUN 2020

Pacific Networks and subsidiary ComNet (USA) defended their record of providing services in the US and pressed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to revoke their operating licence, Reuters reported.

In a filing, the companies said they have conducted business in the US for 20 years without any FCC enforcement action, and insisted the Chinese government and the Communist Party never asked the businesses to act in a way which would “jeopardise the national security and law enforcement interests” of the US, the news agency wrote.

Pacific Networks is an international termination service provider, which the FCC said is indirectly owned by the Chinese government, an assertion the companies denied in their filing. They noted they “complied and cooperated” with the US government, Reuters stated.

In April, the FCC demanded Pacific Networks, China Telecom and China Unicom explain why it should not cancel clearances to operate in the US, requesting they prove they are not influenced or controlled by the Chinese government and do not pose a threat to national security.

Pacific Network and China Unicom were given until 1 June to file the information, and China Telecom until 8 June.

Increased pressure
In mid-April, China Telecom’s US subsidiary argued any move to terminate an interconnection licence in the country would be unlawful, after the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Defence, State and Commerce pushed the FCC to withdraw its clearance.

Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump ordered a special committee be established to review telecoms licences and applications to pinpoint potential national security threats.

And in May 2019, the FCC unanimously voted to block a China Mobile interconnection licence application.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei pulls pin on FCC legal action

US DoC moves to block China Mobile licence bid

Ofcom sees TV whitespace as model for the future
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association