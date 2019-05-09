 China Mobile denial sparks new worry at FCC - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

China Mobile denial sparks new worry at FCC

09 MAY 2019

A member of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) called for the agency to revoke interconnection licences held by Chinese operators, arguing new threats have emerged since they were awarded.

The comments came as commissioners unanimously voted to block China Mobile’s bid for such a licence on national security grounds.

Commissioner Brendan Carr (pictured, second from right) noted China Unicom and China Telecom already hold interconnection licences and argued the evidence used to deny their compatriot “calls those existing authorisations into question”.

“Security threats have evolved over the many years since those companies were granted interconnection rights in the early 2000s…The reasoning behind today’s decision applies with equal or greater force to those legacy authorisations.”

Threat assessment
The FCC cited concerns China Mobile is vulnerable to exploitation by Chinese officials in its decision to reject the application.

In a statement, Chairman Ajit Pai (pictured, centre) warned: “The Chinese government could use China Mobile to exploit our telephone network to increase intelligence collection against US government agencies and other sensitive targets that depend on this network. That is a flatly unacceptable risk.”

The interconnection request was originally submitted in 2011, but it took until July 2018 for progress to be made, albeit in the form of the US Department of Commerce (DoC) advising the FCC to deny the request on national security grounds.

In April, Pai also recommended a block.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US faces long wait for 3.5GHz licences

China Mobile vows efficiency drive as Q1 profit dips

Billions bid in second US 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association