 Trump targets non-domestic telecom licences - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Trump targets non-domestic telecom licences

06 APR 2020

US president Donald Trump took steps which could see non-domestic telecoms companies lose licences to operate in the country if judged to be threats to national security.

The Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector is tasked with assessing current licences and applications, and providing recommendations to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss, deny or conditionally approve each request.

Despite the broader national security guise, the move formalises pressure authorities applied to regulator the FCC in 2019 to prohibit China Unicom and China Telecom renewing interconnection agreements signed earlier this century. This followed a decision not to renew a licence held by China Mobile.

Applications must be referred for review by the FCC, after which the committee will have 120 days to complete its evaluation. It will also have the power to review existing licences at its own discretion, and recommend modifications or outright revocation.

The committee is headed by US Attorney General William Barr, with the secretaries of Defence and Homeland Security also on board. President Trump holds discretion to appoint other officials.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Trump’s order will “allow the Executive Branch to provide its expert input to the FCC in a timely manner” and “allow us to process such applications more quickly”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

FCC presses ahead with 6GHz Wi-Fi plan

FCC preps $200M telehealth push to combat Covid-19

FCC delays 3.5GHz auction

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association