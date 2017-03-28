English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom preparing HK MVNO launch

28 MAR 2017

China Telecom, the third largest operator in the mainland, plans to launch 4G service as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Hong Kong in April under the CTExcel brand, C114.net reported.

The operator, with 215 million mobile connections in China, received an MVNO licence from Hong Kong’s Communications Authority last year. It also operates MVNO services under the CTExcel brand in Australia, the UK and US.

It plans to hold a news conference on Thursday to announce the new service.

Rival China Unicom also operates as an MVNO in Hong Kong, while market leader China Mobile is one of four mobile network operators in the territory and holds a 24 per cent market share.

ISP Hong Kong Broadband Network launched an MVNO service in September using SmarTone’s network.

According to GSMA Intelligence, Hong Kong has 12.5 million mobile connections and a SIM penetration rate of 171 per cent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: China operator 2016 scorecard

Hong Kong to release spectrum for 5G services in 2019

China Telecom growth continues, but 2016 profit falls
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association