HomeAsiaNews

China Broadnet targets 50M 5G subscribers

12 JUN 2023

China Broadnet racked up 9 million 5G package subscribers in the year since launching the service and aims to increase the count to 50 million in three years, news portal DVBCN reported.

Deputy GM Zeng Qingjun told the news outlet for the national cable TV operator that together with partner China Mobile it deployed 480,000 700MHz base stations in 2022.

Zeng noted China Broadnet engaged in three years of planning, network deployment and testing, with coverage now standing at 31 provincial-level administrative regions.

Previously known as China Broadcasting Network, the operator hit the 1 million 5G subscriber mark in October.

It was granted a 5G licence in June 2019, receiving 80MHz of 700MHz spectrum and 100MHz in the 4.9GHz band.

At the beginning of 2021, China Broadnet worked out a wide-reaching network sharing and construction deal with China Mobile.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom ended April with 2.7 million 5G base stations and 1.2 billion 5G package subscribers, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

