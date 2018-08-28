English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Berkshire Hathaway grabs stake in Paytm

28 AUG 2018

US-based investment giant Berkshire Hathaway pumped a reported INR25 billion ($356 million) into the parent company of Indian mobile wallet provider Paytm.

Berkshire Hathaway joins Alipay parent Ant Financial, SoftBank and private equity company SAIF in backing One97, which owns Paytm, one of the leading mobile financial services providers in India.

In a statement, Paytm confirmed the investment and appointment of Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Todd Combs to its board. Although it did not disclose the value of the stake, The Economic Times reported the sum at INR25 billion.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said: “Berkshire’s experience in financial services and long-term investment horizon is going to be a huge advantage in Paytm’s journey of bringing 500 million Indians to the mainstream economy through financial inclusion.”

In addition to its core mobile wallet proposition, Paytm offers savings accounts through Paytm Payments Bank, and a number of e-commerce and shopping services. During 2017, in the face of increased competition from messaging companies in the mobile payment sector, Paytm added chat functionalities to its offering.

The investment is the latest bid by an international company to grab a share of India’s fast-growing mobile payments sector. In addition to Paytm’s other investors, financial services in India have been targeted by Google and Facebook as a potential growth area.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Payment banks bid to scupper wallet policy – report

Xiaomi partner ramps Indian component work

Ericsson agreement clears way for RCom asset sale
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association