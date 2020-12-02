 Australia earmarks $10M to boost tower resilience - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Australia earmarks $10M to boost tower resilience

02 DEC 2020

Australia allocated AUD13.2 million ($9.8 million) to Telstra, Optus and TPG Telecom to increase the battery backup of towers in remote regions to ensure coverage isn’t disrupted during natural disasters.

The funding will cover upgrading 467 sites to provide a minimum of 12 hours of battery power, with the money coming from an AUD380 million pot established to tackle gaps in rural mobile coverage.

In a statement, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the backup power move would make a “real difference for communities during and after a natural disaster”.

David Littleproud, Minister for Emergency Management, explained the nation was still recovering from a series of devastating wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020, with the mobile network move contributing to government “support for communities” in affected areas.

And Mark Coulton, Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government, said the government is committed to investing in regional communities and their emergency services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

