 Airtel selects Nokia for major RAN buildout - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel selects Nokia for major RAN buildout

28 APR 2020

India operator Bharti Airtel awarded a multi-year RAN contract to Nokia, which will see the vendor deploy some 300,000 radio access units across four spectrum bands in nine of the country’s 22 regions.

In a statement, Nokia said the rollout on the 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands will lay the foundation for 5G, and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The vendor said its Single RAN system enables operators to manage 2G, 3G and 4G networks from one platform, reducing network complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. It added its global services unit will be involved in the installation, planning and deployment, which will be executed via the cloud-based Nokia delivery platform.

“We have been working with Nokia for more than a decade now and are delighted to use Nokia’s Single RAN products in further improving the capacity and coverage of our network as we prepare for the 5G era,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO for India and South Asia at Bharti Airtel.

The value of the deal was not announced.

The announcement is a big boost for Nokia after being omitted from two massive 5G contracts recently announced by China’s mobile operators.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

3 Indonesia prepares national Nokia DSS deployment

Nokia misses massive China Mobile 5G tender

India court blocks AGR reassessment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association