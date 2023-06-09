 Airtel 5G user base tops 10 million - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel 5G user base tops 10 million

09 JUN 2023

Bharti Airtel claimed to have signed up 2 million 5G customers in each of two additional regions, taking its total count to more than 10 million.

The operator stated 5G subscribers topped 2 million in Uttar Pradesh East, and Bihar and Jharkhand.

In May it hit the 2-million mark in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The next-generation service now reaches more than 3,500 towns and villages across the country, up from 3,000 in late April.

Airtel reiterated it is prepared to cover every town and key rural area by September.

It launched unlimited 5G data in April to encourage customers to sign up to the service.

Airtel ended March with a total of 335.4 million mobile subscribers, with LTE users accounting for 67 per cent.

Rival Reliance Jio’s 5G coverage spanned 2,300 cities and towns at end-April.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

