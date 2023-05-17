 Airtel chief Vittal highlights 4G user gains, 5G progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel chief Vittal highlights 4G user gains, 5G progress

17 MAY 2023

Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal credited a focus on subscriber additions for gains in its fiscal Q4 2023 (ending 31 March), with profit up despite high domestic capex as its Africa and mobile businesses fared well.

In its earning release, Vittal highlighted the net addition of 7.4 million 4G customers during the period and reiterated a goal of covering all major towns and villages with 5G by the end of calendar 2023.

“We are also pleased to see the increased velocity of our digital deliveries across all parts of our business”, Vittal commented, pointing to a focus on related platforms and “talent”.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company grew 50 per cent year-on-year to INR30.1 billion ($365.3 million), with revenue up 14 per cent to INR360.1 billion.

Mobile service revenue in India increased 12 per cent to INR195.5 billion, with its user base up 2.9 per cent to 335.4 million, 224.1 million of which were 4G, up 11.6 per cent.

Average data usage per customer rose 8 per cent to 20.8GB a month.

Airtel Business revenue increased 14.5 per cent to INR47.9 billion and Home Business 25.2 per cent to INR11 billion.

Fiscal 2023 capex was up 37 per cent to INR280.6 billion and its base station count rose by 80,200 to 832,000 sites.

In Africa, revenue in fiscal Q4 grew 19 per cent to $1.4 billion on voice and data gains.

Mobile subscribers grew 9 per cent to just over 140 million, with data users up 17 per cent to 54.6 million.

Average monthly data consumption rose 26.6 per cent to 4.7GB.

Mobile Money revenue grew 28.9 per cent to $187 million.

Active Money customers increased 20.4 per cent to 31.5 million.

Capex increased 14 per cent to $748 million, with close to 15,400 broadband base stations added for a total of 107,700 sites.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo expects 5G bump

KDDI confident of revenue recovery

Airtel claims 5G coverage in all key urban areas
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association