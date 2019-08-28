5G moves to racetrack, gaming platform in Korea - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) and Samsung said they achieved download speeds of up to 1Gb/s during a demo in a racing car moving at up 210km per hour, allowing live video streaming of multiple views of the race to be broadcast.

Using 200MHz of 28GHz spectrum, the 5G trial at the Korea International Circuit racetrack verified the stable performance of live downloads, uploads and handovers between 5G cell sites, the companies claimed in a statement.

They added that the test shows the promise of 5G and mmWave technologies, which, for example, can enable cameras in the cars’ cockpits to stream real-time video data, giving viewers vivid scenes of the race from the driver’s point of view.

World first

Meanwhile, SKT rival operator LG Uplus announced it is partnering with Nvidia to introduce what it claims is the world’s first 5G-based cloud game service.



The operator, the third largest in South Korea, said it will launch Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform next month, offering free trials to customers with premium 5G plans. Users can choose from about 150 games to play on 5G smartphones or PCs.

The operator said it will establish 5G cloud game experience zones at more than 100 stores nationwide.